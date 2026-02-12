INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Jesse Jett: New Year, New Me, New World Order! American Tradition #69

A recording from Indie's livestream, recorded Janurary 29, 2026
Indie, Jesse Jett, and IndieNews Network (INN)
Feb 12, 2026

We’re back! It’s a New Year, but last year’s fascism hasn’t left us, in fact- it’s calcified! Join Indie and Jesse as they serve select songs and poems tastefully chosen to pair with the totalitarian buffet we’re all forcefully bound to.

Set List:

  • Supersize

  • At Home With the Kissingers

  • Blood Badge

  • Redpilled

  • Airplane Mode (low altitude edition)

  • Modern Style

  • Cover - Queens of the Stone Age

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

