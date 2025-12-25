Jesse Jett: The Coming of Winter Take 2 - 4 Years of 'The Coming of Spring' - American Tradition #68

After we were so rudely interrupted last month by internet connectivity challenges, we’re going to try this again one more time!
Last month, Jesse’s epic spoken word album ‘The Coming of Spring’ had its 4th birthday, so instead of throwing it a party at a bounce house place and inviting all its friends, Jesse’s decided to celebrate by reenacting it, cover to cover, LIVE on American Tradition. BYOC (bring your own cake).
Set List:
Hyacinth: What More You Have To Give
Mark IV Geranium
Trump-Era Hashtags
Bomb Squad
Influenca
American Heritage
Also Available at:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v736vu2-jesse-jett-the-coming-of-winter-take-2-4-years-of-the-coming-of-spring-amer.html
Odysee: https://odysee.com/Jesse-Jett--The-Coming-of-Winter-Take-2---4-Years-of-%27The-Coming-of-Spring%27---American-Tradition--68:1e7b7632fa4964085f3f03d88e7a46010dce0868
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
