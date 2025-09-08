INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

800k Layoffs in 2025 | AI Blocking Job Candidates | LeeLee Joins! | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #17 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

A recording from INN's live video, recorded Sept 6, 2025
Indie
,
Snow Himbo
, and
IndieNews Network (INN)
Sep 08, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - 2025 Edition! LeeLee joins to talk HR in healthcare

Tonight’s possible topics:

  • Hiring/firing/job searching

  • Insane work culture / Work From Home / Return to Office policy

  • Union leadership vs rank and file labor struggles

  • Messed up stuff companies do to workers

  • AI & new tools

  • Actual practical stuff too

Links:

Funny Stuff

  • Everything is Urgent

gnarlyoodles
A post shared by @gnarlyoodles

  • Filling Out Resumes Redundantly is So Much Fun!

hr.community
A post shared by @hr.community

  • “Anonymous” Surveys too!

hr.community
A post shared by @hr.community

  • Always Give 100% at Work!

memezar
A post shared by @memezar

  • Why Are You So Quiet at Work?

imperialresume
A post shared by @imperialresume

  • “How Was Work?”

memezar
A post shared by @memezar

  • Russell Nailing His Interview

moviequoters
A post shared by @moviequoters

  • Burnout can be real

dailyworklifememes
A post shared by @dailyworklifememes

The Job Market Is In the Toilet - Shadow Jobs and 800k+ Layoffs in 2025

AI and the Job Market in 2025

dailyprompter
A post shared by @dailyprompter

Skydance Takes Over Paramount, Forces 5 Day a Week Return to Office Starting in January

Hyundai/LG Battery Plant Raided by ICE

Closing it out

  • Why wouldn’t we want to go back to the office? Everyone Needs This

clickupcomedy
A post shared by @clickupcomedy

Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie:

Snow Himbo:

LeeLee:

Indie News Network Links:

Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers

User's avatar
