800k Layoffs in 2025 | AI Blocking Job Candidates | LeeLee Joins! | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #17 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - 2025 Edition! LeeLee joins to talk HR in healthcare
Tonight’s possible topics:
Hiring/firing/job searching
Insane work culture / Work From Home / Return to Office policy
Union leadership vs rank and file labor struggles
Messed up stuff companies do to workers
AI & new tools
Actual practical stuff too
Links:
Funny Stuff
Star Trek killed the capitalists
Craziest Way You’ve Seen Someone Quit
Tide Talking Stain - Super Bowl Ad
Everything is Urgent
Filling Out Resumes Redundantly is So Much Fun!
“Anonymous” Surveys too!
Always Give 100% at Work!
Why Are You So Quiet at Work?
“How Was Work?”
Russell Nailing His Interview
Burnout can be real
Scott Seiss “We’re a Family”
The Job Market Is In the Toilet - Shadow Jobs and 800k+ Layoffs in 2025
The 2025 midyear HR checkup: Layoffs, DEI pivots and a ‘tricky’ AI future: Ryan Golden HR DeepDive
Four in 10 Companies Posting Fake Job Listings: More Perfect Union
Job Market is an Absolute Dumpster Fire
806,000 Layoffs in 2025 as of August 15
Salesforce Laid off 44% of Support Staff: Sam Illingworth
‘I’ve applied for more than 5,000 jobs – it’s brutal out there’: Joe Emery, The Telegraph via Yahoo News
Expect Tech Layoffs to Continue: NYU Grad
Conoco-Phillips laying off 20-25% of workforce
AI and the Job Market in 2025
17 Year Olds Programming AI to take our jobs
AI Interviewers? Reg hack attends job interview hosted by AI avatar, struggles to exit uncanny valley
Using AI to Find a Job
Skydance Takes Over Paramount, Forces 5 Day a Week Return to Office Starting in January
Paramount’s new CEO tells employees to return to office full-time or quit ahead of layoffs: Marco Quiroz-Guttierez, Fortune
Hyundai/LG Battery Plant Raided by ICE
450 Detained by ICE at Hyundai Georgia Plant, Where 3 Workers Were Killed Previously: Mike Elk, Payday Report
Closing it out
Why wouldn’t we want to go back to the office? Everyone Needs This
