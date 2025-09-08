800k Layoffs in 2025 | AI Blocking Job Candidates | LeeLee Joins! | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #17 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - 2025 Edition! LeeLee joins to talk HR in healthcare

Tonight’s possible topics:

Hiring/firing/job searching

Insane work culture / Work From Home / Return to Office policy

Union leadership vs rank and file labor struggles

Messed up stuff companies do to workers

AI & new tools

Actual practical stuff too

Links:

Funny Stuff

Star Trek killed the capitalists https://www.reddit.com/r/LateStageCapitalism/comments/1mrxig0/when_do_we_get_to_this_stage_of_capitalism/

Craziest Way You’ve Seen Someone Quit https://www.reddit.com/r/work/comments/1mo9yhj/craziest_way_youve_seen_someone_quit/

Tide Talking Stain - Super Bowl Ad



Everything is Urgent



Filling Out Resumes Redundantly is So Much Fun!



“Anonymous” Surveys too!



Always Give 100% at Work!



Why Are You So Quiet at Work?



“How Was Work?”



Russell Nailing His Interview



Burnout can be real



Scott Seiss “We’re a Family” https://youtube.com/watch?v=E_o2X-y4nQg?feature=shared



The Job Market Is In the Toilet - Shadow Jobs and 800k+ Layoffs in 2025

The 2025 midyear HR checkup: Layoffs, DEI pivots and a ‘tricky’ AI future: Ryan Golden HR DeepDive https://www.hrdive.com/news/2025-midyear-hr-checkup-layoffs-dei-pivots-ai-future/758545/

Four in 10 Companies Posting Fake Job Listings: More Perfect Union https://x.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1963312455049953669

Job Market is an Absolute Dumpster Fire https://www.reddit.com/r/talesfromthejob/comments/1n7if6r/is_it_just_me_or_is_the_job_market_an_absolute/

806,000 Layoffs in 2025 as of August 15 https://www.whatjobs.com/news/2025-us-jobs-report/

Salesforce Laid off 44% of Support Staff: Sam Illingworth



‘I’ve applied for more than 5,000 jobs – it’s brutal out there’: Joe Emery, The Telegraph via Yahoo News https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/ve-applied-over-5-000-060000449.html

Expect Tech Layoffs to Continue: NYU Grad



Conoco-Phillips laying off 20-25% of workforce https://www.mysanantonio.com/business/article/conocophillips-lay-offs-21031616.php?link_source=ta_first_comment&taid=68ba449d6f38f1000197c9a0&fbclid=IwZnRzaAMod7tleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHvZvtydULk2DIwpj6yF6FYVdn6Lb0RpJqiFgxE_vYeouqkOEPGEhdVXYO5qr_aem_OP8n3wsoH2oOSgys-ximxA



AI and the Job Market in 2025

17 Year Olds Programming AI to take our jobs https://www.reddit.com/r/LinkedInLunatics/comments/1n8c03j/theyre_going_to_take_your_job/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

AI Interviewers? Reg hack attends job interview hosted by AI avatar, struggles to exit uncanny valley https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/06/ai_job_interview_experience/

Using AI to Find a Job



Skydance Takes Over Paramount, Forces 5 Day a Week Return to Office Starting in January

Paramount’s new CEO tells employees to return to office full-time or quit ahead of layoffs: Marco Quiroz-Guttierez, Fortune https://fortune.com/2025/09/05/paramount-skydance-ceo-david-ellison-return-to-office-mandate



Hyundai/LG Battery Plant Raided by ICE

450 Detained by ICE at Hyundai Georgia Plant, Where 3 Workers Were Killed Previously: Mike Elk, Payday Report https://paydayreport.com/450-napped-by-ice-at-hyundai-georgia-plant-where-3-workers-were-killed-previously/?ref=payday-report-newsletter



Closing it out

Why wouldn’t we want to go back to the office? Everyone Needs This



