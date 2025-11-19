Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #18 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

We’re dusting off Nobody Wants to Work Anymore again! Hosts Indie and Snow Himbo analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.
Tonight’s possible topics:
Layoffs everywhere
Canada Post STRIKE!
Future-proofing your career
FUNNY
I Don’t Want to Work Anymore
Job interviews when you’re an experienced employee
Gen Z interpreter for Millennials
The Realization of Middle Management
The one manager who doesn’t micromanage and let you work in peace prioritising credit
Ricky Bobby Weighs in on the Job Market
I trust you to run the team meeting when I’m out
Return to Office?! Why, again?
The Random “Hi” on Teams
Don’t Book Sound Pods After Derek!
What You See on LinkedIn
•
…
Serious
The New American Dream is to Get the Fuck Out
“We’re doing civil service for this country, nobody’s looking out for us and we’re the ones standing in the food line”
ICE Agents Kidnap Nine People Working at Car Wash in Boston: Left Voice
Impending Strike in Las Vegas Exposes Labor Abuses in Service Sector
Starbucks Baristas STRIKE nationwide on Red Cup day for 1st contract
Postal workers once again at a crossroads as Canada Post submits its “transformation plan”: Pierre Lejeunesse, WSWS
UNI Global Union stands with CUPW and postal workers in Canada
700k+ layoffs in 2025 to date
2025 Layoffs from Public WARN Records
Future-proofing your career:
Find the hosts everywhere!
Indie:
LinkTree: https://indieleft.media
Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews
Snow Himbo:
Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo
Indie News Network Links:
Independent News & MORE!: https://indienewsnow.com
Find ALL the INN channels at: https://indienews.network
Support INN with a Tip: https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork
Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.