Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #18 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

We’re dusting off Nobody Wants to Work Anymore again! Hosts Indie and Snow Himbo analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.

Tonight’s possible topics:

Layoffs everywhere

Canada Post STRIKE!

Future-proofing your career

FUNNY

I Don’t Want to Work Anymore

@workdaystruggles Workday Struggles | Funny Work Memes on Instagram: "I don’t wan…

Job interviews when you’re an experienced employee

Gen Z interpreter for Millennials

@clickupcomedy ClickUp | Comedy on Instagram: "Can someone subtitle this in Ge…

The Realization of Middle Management

@done.with.this.shift Done With This Sh*ft - Work Memes for Weary Employees on Instag…

The one manager who doesn’t micromanage and let you work in peace prioritising credit

@funny_work_memes work memes and satire on Instagram: "The one manager who doesn…

Ricky Bobby Weighs in on the Job Market

@relatableworkstuff Work Memes, Relatable Work Stuff, Corporate Baddie on Instagram…

I trust you to run the team meeting when I’m out

Return to Office?! Why, again?

@elly__manuel Elly Manuel on Instagram: "make it make sense 😤 #9to5 #workhum …

The Random “Hi” on Teams

@theintrovertedattorney The Introverted Attorney on Instagram: "State your business… 😤…

Don’t Book Sound Pods After Derek!

@clickupcomedy ClickUp | Comedy on Instagram: "He was as diabolical at the off…

What You See on LinkedIn

@fentifriedchicken Joe Fenti on Instagram: "Going on that website is a hard job

•

…

Serious

The New American Dream is to Get the Fuck Out https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/comments/1o7ltiv/the_new_american_dream_is_to_get_the_fuck_out/

“We’re doing civil service for this country, nobody’s looking out for us and we’re the ones standing in the food line” https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/11/08/wexv-n08.html

ICE Agents Kidnap Nine People Working at Car Wash in Boston: Left Voice https://www.leftvoice.org/ice-agents-kidnap-nine-people-working-at-car-wash-in-boston/

Impending Strike in Las Vegas Exposes Labor Abuses in Service Sector https://truthout.org/articles/impending-strike-in-las-vegas-exposes-labor-abuses-i

Starbucks Baristas STRIKE nationwide on Red Cup day for 1st contract https://x.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1988970355042537570?s=20 https://x.com/SBWorkersUnited/status/1988932429361582204?s=20 https://x.com/onadaily365/status/1989135761317470523?s=20

Postal workers once again at a crossroads as Canada Post submits its “transformation plan”: Pierre Lejeunesse, WSWS https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/11/13/urlv-n13.html n-service-sector-nationwide/

UNI Global Union stands with CUPW and postal workers in Canada https://uniglobalunion.org/news/uni-stands-with-cupw-and-postal-workers-in-canada/ https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/9.6916930

700k+ layoffs in 2025 to date https://www.instagram.com/p/DQZJsC3EUxT/



@kobeissiletter The Kobeissi Letter on Instagram: "Americans are losing their j…

2025 Layoffs from Public WARN Records https://www.warntracker.com/?year=2025

Future-proofing your career: https://www.futurelearn.com/



Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie:

Snow Himbo:

Indie News Network Links:

Independent News & MORE!: https://indienewsnow.com

Find ALL the INN channels at: https://indienews.network

Support INN with a Tip: https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork

Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.