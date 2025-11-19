INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Share post
Transcript

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #18 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

A recording from Indie's live video
Indie
,
Snow Himbo
, and
IndieNews Network (INN)
Nov 19, 2025

We’re dusting off Nobody Wants to Work Anymore again! Hosts Indie and Snow Himbo analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.

Tonight’s possible topics:

  • Layoffs everywhere

  • Canada Post STRIKE!

  • Future-proofing your career

Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie:

Snow Himbo:

Indie News Network Links:

