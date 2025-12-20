12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 5 - May 2025

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from May 2025
British Officials Questioned by Phil at Declassified UK | This is What Journalism Looks Like - ep 158, May 4
Israel’s Attempt to Control Media Narrative - ep 158, May 4
Felony Charges DROPPED vs U of Michigan Students - USF Divests: A Couple Small Wins - ep 159, May 11
Biometric SURVEILLANCE for Gaza | Israel REPULSIVE to some Jews | British MP Admits He Was Wrong - ep 159, May 11
Bombing Gaza AGAIN, US Won’t Stop It AGAIN, Zikit 3 Weapons System, 12 Year Old Eyewitness MURDERED - ep 160, May 18
Bari Weiss is a Netanyahu Toadie - ep 161, May 25
War Crime Spy Flights | Annihilation Zone | Women’s Bodies Lose Rights | Narrative Change! - ep 161, May 25
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too...
Thank you Raymond Kalberg, kingmcmsoriginal, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.