12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 6 - June 2025

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from June 2025
Israel Starving Palestinians to DEATH in Gaza - ep 162, June 1
More Gaza Journalists Killed, Beirut BOMBED, Shot in the Privates, Stenographers to Power | Israel’s WAR CRIMES This Past Week - ep 163, June 8
Don’t Forget About Gaza - ep 164, June 15
UNPROVOKED Attack on Iran by Israel & Allies, Bibi FLEES to Greece? - ep 164, June 15
Palestine Action to Be Declared a Terrorist Org in the UK? - ep 165, June 22
Israel STILL Inflicting Daily Horrors in Gaza - ep 165, June 22
Israel and Trump BOTH Attack Iran UNPROVOKED - ep 165, June 22
Mahmoud Khalil FREED but still on Bail - ep 165, June 22
Israel is Out Of Control - ep 166, June 29
