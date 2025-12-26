12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 11 - November 2025 - InideNewsNow LIVE

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from November 2025
This Week In Zionist War Crimes and Censorship On Their Behalf - IndieNewsNow LIVE ep 1, Nov 11
Rafael UK, Israeli Military Front, EXPOSED by Independent Media - IndieNewsNow LIVE ep 2, Nov 18
Israeli T0rture, IDF R*pists, Gaza’s Pouring Rain, New Propaganda Campaign, Unremovable Spyware, Facing Ben-Gvir, EU Propaganda Trip - IndieNewsNow LIVE ep 2, Nov 18
Fighting Zionism: UN Vote Shouldn’t Shock Us, 2+ YEARS of Genocide, Ms Rachel is Hamas? War Criminal Dinner Party in DC - IndieNewsNow LIVE ep 3, Nov 25
