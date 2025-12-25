12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 10 - October 2025

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from October 2025
More Israeli War Crimes - 274 Journalists Killed, Spy Flights, Gaza City Pummeled - ep 180, October 5
Another Flotilla Illegally Stopped by Israel - ep 180, October 5
Listen to the Israeli Politicians - Alternative to “Trump’s Plan” - Ben Gurion Canal - ep 180, October 5
Substack Outlet The Free Press SOLD for $150M. Bari Weiss heads CBS News. Bibi & Trump Order Al Jazeera PURGE? - ep 181, October 12
Ceasefire? Sort of. - ep 181, October 12
Israeli War Crimes Committed THIS WEEK - ep 182, October 19
Trump’s a Puppet - We’re All Living In Miriam Adelson’s World - ep 182, October 19
Mutilated Bodies Returned, #1 Cause of Child Deaths in 2025, Gaza Yellow Line, So Many Israeli War Crimes - ep 183, October 26
