12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 9 - September 2025

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from September 2025
Palestine Chronicle and NGOs Targeted for Documenting Israel’s War Crimes - ep 176, September 7
Israel’s Murderous Rampage in Gaza and West Bank - and the Western Press that Whitewashes It - ep 176, September 7
Everything is Hamas! Greater Israel MUST NOT be permitted - ep 177, September 14
Coordinated SMEAR CAMPAIGN Against Video Creator & Activist Guy Christensen by Zionists - ep 178, September 21
Israelis BARRED from UK Training, Declassified BARRED from Arms Expo, Palestinian Journalist speaks: Declassified UK Having an IMPACT - ep 178, September 21
Journalists Killed in Yemen, US Passports REVOKED? IDF Soldiers Admit War Crimes, UN: It’s Genocide: The Dissident - ep 178, September 21
Why’s Everyone Recognizing Palestine NOW? - Italy & Spain Send Ships to the Flotilla - Dr Hussam Abu Safiya Update - ep 179, September 28
