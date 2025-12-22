12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 7 - July 2025

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from July 2025
Israel Murdered 500+ Palestinians in 96 Hrs | Doctors Targeted & Assassinated | Glastonbury Fallout - ep 167, July 6
More Palestinians Killed Waiting For Food Than Citizens on 10/7/23; US To Revoke Citizenship of Critics Of Israel?! - ep 168, July 13
Speaking Out in the UK Against Israel’s Genocide is Risky but CRITICAL - ep 169, July 20
“Former” Israeli Spies from their Tech Division Work for Apple - ep 169, July 20
Genocide. It’s now UNDENIABLE. Greater Israel Expanding Further into Southern Syria - ep 169, July 20
NY Times Zionism Ties | Annexing West Bank, New Gaza Map, Aid Massacres & Deliberate Starvation - ep 170, July 27
