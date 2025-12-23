12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 8 - August 2025

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from August 2025
New Gaza City Photo | Two-State FARCE | Cameras for Bread | Whistleblowers Coming Forward | Why Media Changed Its Mind on Gaza - ep 171, August 3
Israel Continuing Final Stages of Ethnic Cleansing Relatively Uncontested - ep 172, August 10
This is What Genocide Looks Like. This Week In Israeli War Crimes - ep 173, August 17
London’s Behavior as a Vassal to Israel and Genocide - ep 174, August 24
Gaza: Reuters Journalists Speak Up, Why Does US Support This, Medical Evacuations HALTED, Gaza City Bombed - ep 174, August 24
