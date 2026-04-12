INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Yes, All Zionists!

A recording from Indie News Network (INN)'s livestream, recorded April 1, 2026
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter's avatar
Reef Breland's avatar
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter and Reef Breland
Apr 12, 2026


How Jews Must Stop Zionism Within Judaism
Substack: “Yes, All Jews.” Written by Amanda Gelender.

L'Chaim Intifada
Yes, All Jews.
I have come to have tremendous disdain for my people, the evil we have wrought, and the demons we have become. Our craven hypocrisy, our holocaust handwringing, our selfish dissociation, our bottomless both-sidesing, our catatonic inaction, our feeble sign-waving, our condescending condemnations, our wallowing victim complex, our se…
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15 days ago · 2354 likes · 669 comments · Amanda Gelender 🔮

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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