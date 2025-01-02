INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Oz's avatar
Oz
Jan 3, 2025

The greatest challenge of our times, I believe, lies in navigating the fine line between enduring the relentless grind of capitalism and pursuing a genuinely sustainable way of life. On one side, we're clawing our way through a system rigged from the start, a world that demands we "pull ourselves up by our bootstraps," even when those very straps are worn thin or missing altogether.

Creators today seem caught in a similar bind. Many pour their energy into crafting content that's just palatable enough to keep the algorithms happy while amassing a loyal audience, all without stretching themselves to the breaking point. It's less about principles or sharp, critical thinking and more about mastering the mechanics of the game. And make no mistake, it's a game, a high-stakes numbers racket fueled by clicks, likes, and shares. Capitalism looms large here, too, pushing so many content creators to chase the dream of being their own boss, free from the grind of someone else's clock.

Yet, that dream is accessible to only a privileged few, those with the rare blend of talent, charisma, and timing. Meanwhile, what’s healthy for society or conducive to a sustainable future for content creation gets sidelined. In the rush to win today’s game, we risk losing tomorrow's world.

What I crave in content isn't more of the same recycled takes, warmed over from the depths of CIA/FBI handled Reddit or Twitter. I want originality, insight, and purpose. The endless loop of regurgitated opinions, often thinly veiled as independent thought, feels like intellectual self-harm on an astonishing scale. And yes, while it’s easy to be cynical, the truth is that some of us still care, about the creators, the community, and the potential to build something meaningful beyond the hamster wheel of likes and monetization.

Thanks for the thought-provoking article. May we all find the courage to dream beyond the system, even when it feels impossible.

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Angel Rivera's avatar
Angel Rivera
Jan 3, 2025

You guys make a powerful argument. I think most well meaning content creators have been guilty of feeding these engagement trolls. (Myself included) I don't have much of an excuse. During the holidays I was really busy but I wanted to do my show "Angel In The Afternoon" on INN at 7PM EST so I featured Kyle Kulinski stories on my show two weeks in a row. Honestly, those episodes got more views than my show usually get. However, last week when I covered Kulinski I was thinking to myself what was I doing? I was embarrassed that I was even covering that lolcow. I realized while I was playing that video that I grew as a content creator and I didn't need to use these influencers as a crutch anymore. I know this is a long comment but I personally want to thank both of you for your support. 2025 is going to be a big year for INN.

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