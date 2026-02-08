INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

UNCENSORED Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #194 #React

A recording from Indie's live video, recorded January 25, 2025
Indie, Reef Breland, and IndieNews Network (INN)
Feb 08, 2026

Boats Smashing into Other Boats is a react show, streamed LIVE every Sunday night at 11pm ET. Co-host Reef Breland curates funny videos for him and co-host Indie to react to.

The last Sunday of every month is an “UNCENSORED” version - which means you won’t find it anywhere on YouTube! You’ll have to find it on:

  • INN8 The Ocho on Rumble

  • INN on Bitchute / X / Odysee / Kick / Twitch / Substack / IndieNewsNow.com

co-host Reef Breland is:

co-Host Indie is:

  • Founder & Editor, Indie Media Today Substack

Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

The hosts are co-founders of Indie News Network, a collaborative family of independent content creators.

Also streamed LIVE to the following INN Channels:

Discussion about this video

