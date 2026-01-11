The last Sunday of every month is an “UNCENSORED” version - which means you won’t find it anywhere on YouTube! You’ll have to find it on:
INN8 The Ocho on Rumble
INN on Bitchute / X / Odysee / Kick / Twitch / Substack / IndieNewsNow.com
Boats Smashing into Other Boats is a react show, streamed LIVE every Sunday night at 11pm ET. Co-host Reef Breland curates funny videos for him and co-host Indie to react to.
co-host Reef Breland is:
INN’s Technical Director
Creator, engineer & co-host of INN News
Hook Reef up with some weed: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
co-Host Indie is:
Founder & Editor, Indie Media Today Substack
Creator, the Indie Media Awards Indie Media Awards
Co-host, American Tradition with Jesse Jett on INN
Producer & host of INN 1-on-1
Indie’s Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
The hosts are co-founders of Indie News Network, a collaborative family of independent content creators.
Also streamed LIVE to the following INN Channels:
INN8TheOcho on YouTube: UNCENSORED!! Not this week!
Rumble (INN8TheOcho): https://rumble.com/v73kwxy-uncensored-boats-smashing-into-other-boats-live-190-react-getindienews-reef.html
Odysee: https://odysee.com/UNCENSORED-Boats-Smashing-Into-Other-Boats-LIVE!--190--React--GetIndieNews--ReefBreland--IndLeftNews:eaff2323d9425187c31987655bd35980aa5bd814
Follow & Support INN!
INN Network Channels: https://indienews.network
News and MUCH MORE!: https://indienewsnow.com
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
An $8/mo subscription here or $5 on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.