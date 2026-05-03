UNCENSORED Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #204

Boats Smashing into Other Boats is a react show, streamed LIVE every Sunday night at 11pm ET. Co-host Reef Breland curates funny videos for him and co-host Indie to react to.

The last Sunday of every month is an “UNCENSORED” version - which means you won’t find it anywhere on YouTube! You’ll have to find it on:

INN8 The Ocho on Rumble

INN on Bitchute / X / Odysee / Kick / Twitch / Substack / IndieNewsNow.com

co-host Reef Breland is:

INN’s Technical Director

Creator, engineer & co-host of INN News

Hook Reef up with some weed: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland

co-Host Indie is:

Founder & Editor, Indie Media Today Substack Indie Media Today https://www.indiemediatoday.com



Creator, the Indie Media Awards Indie Media Awards

Co-host, American Tradition with Jesse Jett on INN

Producer & host of INN 1-on-1

Indie’s Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft

The hosts are co-founders of Indie News Network, a collaborative family of independent content creators.

Also streamed LIVE to the following INN Channels:

Follow & Support INN!

INN Network Channels: https://indienews.network

News and MUCH MORE!: https://indienewsnow.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.”

Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

An $8/mo subscription here or $5 on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Thank you Donna Everett, Pam Parker, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.