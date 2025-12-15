12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 1 - January 2025

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from January 2025
Raffi Berg: BBC: Palestine Coverage Approved By ONE PERSON! - Jan 5 - ep 141
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya: More Israeli War Crimes Committed Against Gaza Doctor - Jan 5 - ep 141
Abubaker | Blinken & State Dept Continue to Be Awful Right to the Last Day - Jan 12 ep 142
Gaza Ceasefire: Examining the Details - Jan 19 ep 143
US War Crimes This Week - Jan 26 ep 144
London AMPING UP Fascism Weekly - Jan 26 ep 144
Google Earth Updates Gaza Overheads | “Looking Through Skulls” for Sons | “Pattern of Genocide”: Israeli War Crimes This Week - Jan 26 ep 144
Ali Abunimah, Award Winning Journalist, ARRESTED in Switzerland for Palestine Advocacy - Jan 26 ep 144
