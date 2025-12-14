Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #19 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

Finding a new job was SOOOOO easy in 2025, right? It almost seems like Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - if you watch the nonsense that corporate news is pushing. It’s more like AI slop, ghost postings, shitty pay that doesn’t keep up with cost of living & total disrespect/disregard for workers by the owner class!
Join hosts Indie and Snow Himbo as they analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.
Tonight’s possible topics:
Take Your Degree OFF Your Resume?
Nursing in CRISIS
EXCLUSIVE: Is Labor Reporting On Life Support?
UAW LOSES Unionization at Hard Rock Casino
Links to content included in this episode:
Funny
Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!
How We imagined 2025 vs How It Turned Out
Himbo After Cuba
Elmo lays it out
How To Burn Out Your Coworkers
Coworkers are Christmas Lights
Serious
Should You Take Your Degree OFF Your Resume?
America, I Am a Nurse and I Am Begging You to Listen: Dissent in Bloom Dissent in Bloom
UAW Loses Baffling Blowout - 1,500 Teachers Strike Demanding Help for H-1B Visa Holders - Writers Guild Opposes Netflix Buying Warner Bros.: Mike Elk, Payday Report
EXCLUSIVE: Is Labor Reporting On Life Support? Where Does One Get Reliable News From a Workers’ Perspective?: Indie, Indie Media Today Indie
Quebec Unions Standing Up Against Law 14: Gabriela Calugay-Casuga, Rabble.ca
What Is the HIRE Act? Plan for 25% Tax on Outsourcing Sparks Alarm in India: Bilal Rahman, Newsweek
