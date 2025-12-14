Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #19 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

Finding a new job was SOOOOO easy in 2025, right? It almost seems like Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - if you watch the nonsense that corporate news is pushing. It’s more like AI slop, ghost postings, shitty pay that doesn’t keep up with cost of living & total disrespect/disregard for workers by the owner class!

Join hosts Indie and Snow Himbo as they analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.

Tonight’s possible topics:

Take Your Degree OFF Your Resume?

Nursing in CRISIS

EXCLUSIVE: Is Labor Reporting On Life Support?

UAW LOSES Unionization at Hard Rock Casino

