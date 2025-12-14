INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #19 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo

Recording of INN's livestream, originally streamed December 11, 2025
Indie's avatar
Indie
Dec 14, 2025

Finding a new job was SOOOOO easy in 2025, right? It almost seems like Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - if you watch the nonsense that corporate news is pushing. It’s more like AI slop, ghost postings, shitty pay that doesn’t keep up with cost of living & total disrespect/disregard for workers by the owner class!

Join hosts Indie and Snow Himbo as they analyze the job market from a worker’s perspective. The show critiques corporate power while also expressing skepticism toward union bosses, advocating for genuine worker solidarity.

Tonight’s possible topics:

  • Take Your Degree OFF Your Resume?

  • Nursing in CRISIS

  • EXCLUSIVE: Is Labor Reporting On Life Support?

  • UAW LOSES Unionization at Hard Rock Casino

Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie:

Snow Himbo:

PROLEPILLED
News and objective analysis free from left/right paradigms
By Mad Crab

Credits:

  • Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

  • Co-Host, Producer: Snow Himbo

  • Technical Director: Reef Breland

  • Thumbnails, Intro & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

  • Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

Indie News Network Links:

Links to content included in this episode: 

Funny

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

How We imagined 2025 vs How It Turned Out

@ethics.economics
Ethical Economics on Instagram: "At its core, the divide betwee…

Himbo After Cuba

@officialworkmemes
Work memes on Instagram: "Accurate 😅
.
.
#workmemes #worklife

Elmo lays it out

How To Burn Out Your Coworkers

@corporate.sween
Ben Sweeny on Instagram: "What did I miss?"

Coworkers are Christmas Lights

Serious

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from IndieNews Network (INN) in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture