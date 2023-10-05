INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
Hook, Line, and Single Most Bombs Dropped By A Sitting President: American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep 03 | @jesse_jett @GetIndieNews
Oct 05, 2023

Originally livestreamed & recorded May 31, 2022

Watch on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/myCsjriJJhA

For Episode 3, American Tradition takes a long look at former President and forever war criminal Barack ‘Wedding Crasher’ Obama Projected Set List: - Barack Ofuckingbama - Beneath The Ice - An Abundance Of Scarcity - Domestication - Life In The Red Jesse will play a few songs, and co-host Indie from Independent Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Follow Jesse & subscribe to his Bandcamp for all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews https://linktr.ee/indleft Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://inn.network https://twitter.com/getindienews

