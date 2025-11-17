INN News #174 | BOMBS OVER THE CARIBBEAN, BAN THC? ELECTORALISM MUST DIE, GOLDEN LINES

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

Caribbean Leaders Call For Unified Latin American Resistance To US Attacks

Alcohol Industry Groups Push To Ban THC Drinks In Government Funding Bill

The Cons Of Electoral Politics

The UAE, Sudan’s Blood Gold, And China’s Quiet Facilitation

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Articles Referenced:

Truthout: “Caribbean Leaders Call For Unified Latin American Resistance To US Attacks.” Written by Michael Fox. https://truthout.org/articles/caribbean-leaders-call-for-unified-latin-american-resistance-to-us-attacks/

Sludge: “Alcohol Industry Groups Push To Ban THC Drinks In Government Funding Bill.” Written by David Moore. https://readsludge.com/2025/11/11/alcohol-industry-groups-push-to-ban-thc-drinks-in-government-funding-bill

Spectre Journal: “Beyond Electoralism: Mass Action And The Remake Of The Working Class.” Written by David McNally and Charles Post. https://spectrejournal.com/beyond-electoralism/

UK Column: “The UAE, Sudan’s Blood Gold, And China’s Quiet Facilitation.” Written by Dr. Marwa Osman. https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/golden-lines-the-uae-sudans-blood-gold-and-chinas-quiet-facilitation



