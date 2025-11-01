INN News #172 | SILENT PARTNERSHIP, NO JURY, THE “RESISTANCE” OF BAD BUNNY, HELP FROM HUGO

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

How The Congressional Black Caucus Has Damaged Its Reputation By Staying Silent On Palestine

How UK Anti-Genocide Protestors Are Brought To 36 Minutes Trials With No Jury

Is Bad Bunny The Voice Of The Latino Resistance?

How The US Is Benefiting From Venezuela’s Oil Reserves

Plus, How People Who Pay Off Their Credit Card Debt Are “Deadbeats.”

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Articles Referenced:

The Nation: “The Congressional Black Caucus’s Silent Partnership With AIPAC.” Written by Anthony Conwright. https://www.thenation.com/article/society/congressional-black-caucus-aipac-gaza/#

Consortium News: “Craig Murray: 36-Minutes Trials & No Jury.” Written by Craig Murray. https://consortiumnews.com/2025/10/21/craig-murray-36-minute-trials-no-jury/

L.A. Taco: “Bad Bunny’s Middle Finger To White Assimilation.” Written by Gabriel Buelna and Enrique M. Buelna. https://lataco.com/bad-bunny-super-bowl

The Latin Times: “Bad Bunny: A Voice Of The Puerto Rican Resistance? Written by Salome Beyer Velez. https://www.latintimes.com/bad-bunny-voice-puerto-rican-resistance-575891

People’s World: “Poor People In The US Also Benefited From Venezuela Oil.” https://peoplesworld.org/article/poor-people-in-the-u-s-also-benefitted-from-venezuelan-oil



