INN News #172 | SILENT PARTNERSHIP, NO JURY, THE “RESISTANCE” OF BAD BUNNY, HELP FROM HUGO

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
How The Congressional Black Caucus Has Damaged Its Reputation By Staying Silent On Palestine
How UK Anti-Genocide Protestors Are Brought To 36 Minutes Trials With No Jury
Is Bad Bunny The Voice Of The Latino Resistance?
How The US Is Benefiting From Venezuela’s Oil Reserves
Plus, How People Who Pay Off Their Credit Card Debt Are “Deadbeats.”
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter
Reef Breland
Articles Referenced:
The Nation: “The Congressional Black Caucus’s Silent Partnership With AIPAC.” Written by Anthony Conwright.
Consortium News: “Craig Murray: 36-Minutes Trials & No Jury.” Written by Craig Murray.
L.A. Taco: “Bad Bunny’s Middle Finger To White Assimilation.” Written by Gabriel Buelna and Enrique M. Buelna.
The Latin Times: “Bad Bunny: A Voice Of The Puerto Rican Resistance? Written by Salome Beyer Velez.
People’s World: “Poor People In The US Also Benefited From Venezuela Oil.”
