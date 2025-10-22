INN News #171 | CHRISTIAN CELEBS FOR HIRE, JOY OF BEING ANTIFA, DENIED REUNIONS, WAR IS PEACE PRIZE

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
Israel Wants To Hire Chris Pratt and Steph Curry To Promote A Pro-Israel Message
The Joys Of Antifascism
Palestinians Freed From Israeli Prisons Are Denied Reunions With Families
The Nobel Peace Prize Winner Is A Friend Of Netanyahu
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter
Reef Breland
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
An Indie News Network Production
Articles Referenced:
Responsible Statecraft: “Israel Wants To Hire Chris Pratt & Steph Curry.” Written by Nick Cleveland-Stout.
Rift TV: “FARA Leak: $4M Israeli Campaign Targeting Evangelical Churches Goes Public.” Written by Heis Goethe.
“The Joys Of Antifascism.” Written by Keith McHenry.
ScheerPost/Mondoweiss: “Palestinians Freed From Israeli Prison Denied Reunion With Families As Trump Claims A ‘Forever’ Peace.” Written by Qassam Muaddi.
The Palestine Chronicle: “The Pro-War Nobel Peace Prize Winner Is A Friend Of Netanyahu.” Written by Robert Inlakesh.
AntiWar.com: “Maduro Offered The US Access To Venezuela’s Oil And Mineral Resources To Avoid War.” Written by Dave DeCamp.
