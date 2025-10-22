INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN News #171 | CHRISTIAN CELEBS FOR HIRE, JOY OF BEING ANTIFA, DENIED REUNIONS, WAR IS PEACE PRIZE

A recording from IndieNews Network (INN)'s live video, recorded October 15, 2025
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Reef Breland's avatar
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
,
Reef Breland
, and
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Oct 22, 2025
Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

  • Israel Wants To Hire Chris Pratt and Steph Curry To Promote A Pro-Israel Message

  • The Joys Of Antifascism

  • Palestinians Freed From Israeli Prisons Are Denied Reunions With Families

  • The Nobel Peace Prize Winner Is A Friend Of Netanyahu

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

The Palestine Chronicle
The Pro-War Nobel Peace Prize Winner is A Friend Of Netanyahu – Profile
By Robert Inlakesh…
Read more
11 days ago · 150 likes · 32 comments · The Palestine Chronicle

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

