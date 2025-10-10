INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

1

INN News #170 | NO BACKPAY FOR FED WORKERS, ISRAELI INFLUENCE, JUDGE HOME BURNS, 2 YRS. OF GENOCIDE

A recording from IndieNews Network (INN)'s live video, recorded October 8, 2025
IndieNews Network (INN)
Reef Breland
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Oct 10, 2025
Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

  • Trump Suggests Some Furloughed Federal Workers May Not Receive Backpay Post-Government Shutdown

  • Israel Wants To “Train” ChatGPT To Be More Pro-Israel

  • House Of SC Judge Burns Down After Criticizing Trump

  • Two Years Of Genocide In Gaza

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

