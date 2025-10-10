INN News #170 | NO BACKPAY FOR FED WORKERS, ISRAELI INFLUENCE, JUDGE HOME BURNS, 2 YRS. OF GENOCIDE

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

Trump Suggests Some Furloughed Federal Workers May Not Receive Backpay Post-Government Shutdown

Israel Wants To “Train” ChatGPT To Be More Pro-Israel

House Of SC Judge Burns Down After Criticizing Trump

Two Years Of Genocide In Gaza

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Articles Referenced:

Common Dreams: “Union Fury After Trump Suggests Not All Furloughed Workers Will Receive Shutdown Pay.” Written by Stephen Praeger. https://www.commondreams.org/news/trump-furloughed-employees-back-pay



Israel-Palestine News/Responsible Statecraft: “Israel Wants To Train ChatGPT To Be More Pro-Israel.” Written by Nick Cleveland-Stout. https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-chat-gpt

Time: “Investigation ‘Ongoing’ After House Of South Carolina Judge Criticized By Trump Administration Burns Down.” Written by Miranda Jeyaretnam. https://time.com/7323442/south-carolina-judge-diane-goodstein-house-fire-trump-political-violence/

“Two Years Of Israel’s Genocide In Gaza: A Sickening, Unbridled Enthusiasm For Extermination That Shames The World.” Written by Andy Worthington. https://www.andyworthington.co.uk/2025/10/07/two-years-of-israels-genocide-in-gaza-a-sickening-unbridled-enthusiasm-for-extermination-that-shames-the-world

Mondoweiss: “Remember To Forget October 7.” Written by Abdaljawad Omar. https://mondoweiss.net/2025/10/remember-to-forget-october-7



