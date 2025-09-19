INN News #166 | REPARATIONS FOR KENYA, RULE BY GUNPOINT, SEAL TEAM SHOOTS, DOHA ATTACKED

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
How Declassified UK Helped Kenyans Win Environmental Battle Against UK Army
When “Rule Of Law” Becomes "Rule By Gunpoint”
US Navy Seals Killed Civilians During Botched 2019 North Korea Mission
Israel Bombed Qatar To Assassinate Hamas’ Lead Ceasefire Negotiators
Plus, US Considers Bombing Venezuela
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
Find all of INNs links at https://indienews.network
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
An Indie News Network Production
Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:
CashApp: https://cash.app/$indienewsnetwork
Patreon: https://patreon.com/indienewsnetwork
Articles Referenced:
OffGuardian: “A Police State Presidency: When ‘Rule Of Law’ Becomes ‘Rule By Gunpoint.” Written by John & Nisha Whitehead.
Common Dreams/ScheerPost: “US Navy Seals ‘Slaughtered’ Civilians During Botched 2019 North Korea Mission.” Written by Brett Wilkins.
Mondoweiss: “Israel Bombed Qatar To Assassinate Hamas’ Lead Ceasefire Negotiators.” Written by Qassam Muaddi.
AntiWar.com: “US Considers Bombing Venezuela As It Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets To Puerto Rico.” Written by Dave DeCamp.
~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.