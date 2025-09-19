INN News #166 | REPARATIONS FOR KENYA, RULE BY GUNPOINT, SEAL TEAM SHOOTS, DOHA ATTACKED

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

How Declassified UK Helped Kenyans Win Environmental Battle Against UK Army

When “Rule Of Law” Becomes "Rule By Gunpoint”

US Navy Seals Killed Civilians During Botched 2019 North Korea Mission

Israel Bombed Qatar To Assassinate Hamas’ Lead Ceasefire Negotiators

Plus, US Considers Bombing Venezuela

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Articles Referenced:

OffGuardian: “A Police State Presidency: When ‘Rule Of Law’ Becomes ‘Rule By Gunpoint.” Written by John & Nisha Whitehead. https://off-guardian.org/2025/09/08/a-police-state-presidency-when-rule-of-law-becomes-rule-by-gunpoint

Common Dreams/ScheerPost: “US Navy Seals ‘Slaughtered’ Civilians During Botched 2019 North Korea Mission.” Written by Brett Wilkins. https://scheerpost.com/2025/09/06/us-navy-seals-slaughtered-civilians-during-botched-2019-north-korea-mission/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=us-navy-seals-slaughtered-civilians-during-botched-2019-north-korea-mission

Mondoweiss: “Israel Bombed Qatar To Assassinate Hamas’ Lead Ceasefire Negotiators.” Written by Qassam Muaddi. https://mondoweiss.net/2025/09/israel-bombed-qatar-to-assassinate-hamass-lead-ceasefire-negotiators

AntiWar.com: “US Considers Bombing Venezuela As It Deploys F-35 Fighter Jets To Puerto Rico.” Written by Dave DeCamp. https://news.antiwar.com/2025/09/07/us-considers-bombing-venezuela-as-it-deploys-f-35-fighter-jets-to-puerto-rico



