Share post
INN News #166 | REPARATIONS FOR KENYA, RULE BY GUNPOINT, SEAL TEAM SHOOTS, DOHA ATTACKED

A recording from INN's live video, recorded September 10, 2025
Reef Breland's avatar
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Reef Breland
,
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
, and
IndieNews Network (INN)
Sep 19, 2025
Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

  • How Declassified UK Helped Kenyans Win Environmental Battle Against UK Army

  • When “Rule Of Law” Becomes "Rule By Gunpoint”

  • US Navy Seals Killed Civilians During Botched 2019 North Korea Mission

  • Israel Bombed Qatar To Assassinate Hamas’ Lead Ceasefire Negotiators

  • Plus, US Considers Bombing Venezuela

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*­~*~*~*~*~

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

