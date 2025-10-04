INN News #169 | REMEMBERING ASSATA, RECOGNITION, COLLIN IS CENSORED, 10/7 PROFIT

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
Remembering Assata Shakur
How The West Recognizing Palestine Is A Repeat Of The Oslo Peace Agreement
How Collin Has Been Censored On Social Media
Who Profited Off Of October 7th?
Plus, How A FAMU Student Organizer Was Expelled And Brutalized For Protesting
Articles Referenced:
Substack: “Assata Shakur: An Essay Celebrating Her Principles And Enduring Legacy.” Written by Wander Wise Mama.
AntiWar.com: “Recognition Of Palestine Is A Repeat Of The West’s Oslo ‘Peace’ Fraud.” Written by Jonathan Cook.
The Electronic Intifada: “Who Profitted Off Of 7th October?” Written by Jim DeBrosse.
Fight Back! News: “FAMU Student Organizer Brutalized And Expelled For Protesting.” Written by Oliver Cheese.
