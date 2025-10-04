INN News #169 | REMEMBERING ASSATA, RECOGNITION, COLLIN IS CENSORED, 10/7 PROFIT

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

Remembering Assata Shakur

How The West Recognizing Palestine Is A Repeat Of The Oslo Peace Agreement

How Collin Has Been Censored On Social Media

Who Profited Off Of October 7th?

Plus, How A FAMU Student Organizer Was Expelled And Brutalized For Protesting

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Articles Referenced:

Substack: “Assata Shakur: An Essay Celebrating Her Principles And Enduring Legacy.” Written by Wander Wise Mama. https://thewanderwisemama.substack.com/p/assata-shakur

AntiWar.com: “Recognition Of Palestine Is A Repeat Of The West’s Oslo ‘Peace’ Fraud.” Written by Jonathan Cook. https://original.antiwar.com/cook/2025/09/29/recognition-of-palestine-is-a-repeat-of-the-wests-oslo-peace-fraud/

The Electronic Intifada: “Who Profitted Off Of 7th October?” Written by Jim DeBrosse. https://electronicintifada.net/content/who-profited-7-october/50963

Fight Back! News: “FAMU Student Organizer Brutalized And Expelled For Protesting.” Written by Oliver Cheese. https://fightbacknews.org/articles/famu-student-organizer-brutalized-and-expelled-for-protesting



