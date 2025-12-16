12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 2 - February 2025

Israel-Palestine focused clips from How Did We Miss That and IndieNewsNow LIVE - segments from February 2025
This Week in Israeli War Crimes: Record Number of Children Detained Without Charges, AI Bot Goes Rogue - ep 145, Feb 2
Israel Knew Gassing Tunnels Would Murder Hostages, Gallant Admits Hannibal Used 10/7 - ep 146, Feb 9
Terrorism on American Soil: Betar US (Guess Who?) - A Massive Rabbit Hole of A Pro-Israel Influence Op - ep 146, Feb 9
Ceasefire: A Gazan’s Perspective | Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Update | Medical Exiters Can’t Return? - ep 147, Feb 16
ARRESTED FOR TWEETS! Canadian Journalist Yves Engler JAILED for “Online Harassment” - ep 148, Feb 23
