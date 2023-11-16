A Taste Of The Co-Opt - American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep. 9 | @jesse_jett @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews

Originally recorded 8/23/22 LIVE on INN:
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/21916
Odysee: https://odysee.com/american-tradition-jesse-jett-ep-09-the-co-opt-08232022-inn:77b3aa78473e515874a78d004a052b249599c051
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1h3dnf-no.-9-a-taste-of-the-co-opt-american-tradition-jesse-jett-getindienews.html
Facebook: https://facebook.com/101061812376524/posts/186091270540244
For the 9th installment of ‘American Tradition’, join us for a sneak peek at several pieces for Jesse’s next spoken-word album, `The Co-Opt`, including `Union Drip`, `Tyrant Tartare` and the truly epic title track, clocking in at nearly 17 minutes! 00:00 - Intro music 10:44 - Episode start/intro 23:38 - What Serves as Vanguard - spoken word from upcoming album "The Co-Opt" 30:15 - Tyrant Tartare - spoken word from upcoming album "The Co-Opt" 38:15 - Union Drip - spoken word from upcoming album "The Co-Opt" 47:50 - Intro story behind La Mort Boheme 51:14 - La Mort Boheme - spoken word from upcoming album "The Co-Opt" 59:44 - Jesse & INN Merch! Tank Tops & more 1:04:59 - The Co-Opt - spoken word from upcoming album "The Co-Opt" ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1:25:24 - A Scroll Through the Ruins - 50's style from "The Geiger Age" 1:28:25 - Modern Style - 50's style from "The Geiger Age" 1:31:29 - Margo - 50's style from "The Geiger Age" 1:35:02 - Back the Other Way - 50's style from "The Geiger Age" 1:38:17 - The Geiger Age - 50's style from "The Geiger Age" Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Independent Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews https://linktr.ee/indleft or at https://indieleft.media Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://inn.network https://twitter.com/getindienews