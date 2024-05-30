Originally livestreamed and recorded January 30, 2024
Also found here:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4acxiu-american-tra-bitch-inn-w-special-guest-misty-winston-american-tradition-35-.html
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/44613
The one and only Misty Winston joins Indie & Jesse for what is certain to be an episode for the books. Will we break the record for Longest Rant Without Water? Will one of the cats topple Jesse’s streaming setup? Will there even be any music? These questions and more answered TONIGHT! Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562 Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6 Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD Follow Misty and support her here: https://linktr.ee/sarcasmstardust https://twitter.com/@SarcasmStardust Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft Substack: https://indiemediatoday.substack.com Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Stream Engineer: Indie Artwork: Indie & BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production