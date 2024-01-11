American Tradition #17 | New Album Listening Party/Debrief | @jesse_jett @IndLeftNews @GetIndieNews

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

An in-depth breakdown of the new album, “Everyone Who Disagrees with You is an Extremist", in its unclassified entirety. Listen now before it suddenly disappears! Download & buy (or for free, but tip your artists!) at Jesse’s Bandcamp https://jessejett.bandcamp.com/album/everyone-who-disagrees-with-you-is-an-extremist Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://indiemedia.today Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Left Stream Engineer: Indie Left Artwork: BigMadCrab/CynicLgrrl Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production

