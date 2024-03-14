Jesse has quite a few spoken pieces he's never gotten around to, you just may hear the debut of his new Cop City piece. Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://indiemedia.today Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Left Stream Engineer: Indie Left Artwork: BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production
American Tradition: Greatest Hits, Vol. 3 - The Final Battle (ep. 24)
Mar 14, 2024
American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms.
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work:
https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett
https://jessejett.bandcamp.com
Follow Indie:
https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews
All the Links: https://indieleft.media
Substack: https://indiemedia.today
Proud members of https://inn.networkWelcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://indiemedia.today Proud members of https://inn.network
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes