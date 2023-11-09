INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
American Tradition Presents WarrenAid 2022: Unclepalooza Ep. 8 | Jesse Jett | @Jesse_Jett @IndLeftNews @GetIndieNews
Nov 09, 2023

Originally recorded August 10, 2022 on INN

Join us for a very special livestream Gala Event direct from Jesse’s basement in solidarity with, and support of #INN’s own beloved Uncle Warren. Come enjoy an evening of covers, requests, and wildcards as we show some love and drum up donations for an incredible friend. 0:00 - Intro - greetings 11:41 - Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush) 16:51 - Everybody Wants You (Billy Squier) 23:23 - When Doves Cry (Prince) 28:41 - Thank you Fred Edward 29:01 - Jimi has a Twitch! Go follow https://www.twitch.tv/imijproductions 29:32 - I Will (The Beatles) 32:04 - Blackbird (The Beatles) 35:02 - G-string 35:41 - Rocky Raccoon (The Beatles) 41:17 - We Love You Uncle Warren 45:01 - This is the Day (Olds Irish Folk Song) 49:06 - Valerie (Amy Winehouse) 54:21 - Santeria (Sublime) 1:00:00 - Cowboy BeBop - Real Folk Blus (in Japanese) 1:03:45 - Ordinary Love (Sade) 1:06:32 - Wicked Game (Chris Isaak) 1:10:54 - Change (The Deftones) 1:12:31 - Be Quiet & Drive (The Deftones) 1:17:32 - Grinnin' in Your Face (Son House) 1:20:13 - Can't No Grave Hold M Body Down 1:24:16 - Video Killed the Radio Star (The Buggles) 1:28:03 - Mother (Danzig) 1:31:56 - Miss Jackson (Outkast) 1:42:12 - Come on Eileen (reggae version) 1:47:21 - Green Door (Cramps) 1:51:57 - The Sound of Sirens (Jesse Jett Original Spoken Word PREMIERE) 1:55:38 - Thirteen (Big Star) 1:58:54 - Yellow Ledbetter 2:03:42 - The Chauffeur (Duran Duran) 2:09:31 - Bodies of Christ (Mariachis el Bronx) 2:13:51 - Joey (Concrete Blonde) 2:20:37 - Airplane Mode (Jesse Jett Original) 2:26:53 - Cat on a Leash (Jesse Jett Original) 2:30:40 - Never Find Another Man Like Me (Cab Calloway) 2:33:16 - Disruptor (Jesse Jett) 2:37:51 - Black Fly (Wade Hemsworth) 2:45:59 - Mr. Shorty (Marty Robbins) 2:55:22 - The Singing Sea Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Independent Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett

https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews

https://linktr.ee/indleft or at https://indieleft.media Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://inn.network

https://twitter.com/getindienews

Discussion about this episode

