BonnaRome '23 | American Tradition #26

Originally Livestreamed July 26, 2023
We're throwing down tonight in honor of one of the most shining examples of mutual aid in action, RBN's own Rome, who's building a library in Detroit! Come join Indie and Jesse for a night of requests, both original and covers, and maybe even a few surprises, and let's drum up some donations for the Prince of Praxis. Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms.