INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
CynFest ‘23! American Tradition w/Jesse Jett Episode 19
0:00
-1:30:03

CynFest ‘23! American Tradition w/Jesse Jett Episode 19

IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
Feb 08, 2024

Originally livestreamed February 7, 2023

Join us for a birthday tribute to graphical sorceress and fan-club-President CynicLgrrl where she steers the setlist wherever she pleases! Classics! New twists! Rare gems! Questionable performances! 0:00 Intro Music 6:59 Show Start - Happy Birthday CynicLGrrl! 21:00 Ground Zero Pizza Hut - new spoken word piece premiere/debut 26:50 Depop Culture (acoustic) 36:08 Redpilled (acoustic) 44:41 Powerless (acoustic) 51:48 Both Hands on Your Head 1:00:51 Militia Intent 1:09:40 Blocking the Light 1:15:44 A Toast to Dissolve Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Left Stream Engineer: Indie Left Artwork: BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture