Dealer’s Choice: American Tradition #30

Originally streamed live & recorded October 10, 2023
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3oc63h-dealers-choice-american-tradition-30-jesse-jett-indleftnews-getindienews.html
Join us as Jesse empties out a grab bag of miscellaneous songs and poems, including some first-time performances, and some classics that are all too timely. 00:00 Intro/Warmups 22:42 The Oil Baron Rescue Plan (Spoken Word) 26:52 AI Jesse - BURN IT ALIVE! 31:20 Biden's Hairy Leg Intro 33:20 Biden's Hairy Leg (Spoken Word) 43:29 American Desires Intro 45:07 American Desires (Spoken Word) 51:35 Played Out Intro 53:09 Played Out 59:20 Voting for Spite Intro 1:00:12 Voting for Spite (Spoken Word) 1:01:47 Ruling Class Clown Show Intro 1:03:26 Ruling Class Clown Show (Spoken Word) 1:10:36 Backwards from Five Intro 1:12:15 Backwards from Five Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat.