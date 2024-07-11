INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
Dealer’s Choice: Round 2 | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #41
Jul 11, 2024

Originally livestreamed & recorded May 14, 2024

Deal yourself in for another round of freewheelin’, anything-goes American Tradition, with choice cuts from Jesse for the first half, and chat-request for the second!

  1. 08:28 Airplane Mode 

  2. 20:55 Humanization Attempts 

  3. 27:33 As The World Turns 

  4. 43:23 Met Gala Airstrike 

  5. 52:03 Welfare 

  6. 1:00:22 Outsource 

  7. 1:07:06 Sequoia 

  8. 1:12:24 Minx

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. 

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: 

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie 

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & Cynic

  • An Indie News Network Production

