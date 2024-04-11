INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Deep Cuts: American Tradition #28
Apr 11, 2024

Originally Livestreamed September 13, 2023

A dive into the vaults from the first record to the last, and then WAY back before the first. Surprises abound on American Tradition! 00:00 Pre-show Music Start - Love Your Prison, The Great Experiment, Powerless 12:00 Show start 18:05 Scraps 26:06 Powder Keg 33:16 Skin Suits 41:03 Echoshphere 44:20 Supersize (cameo by Indie at the end) 55:58 The Record 1:00:30 Airplane Mode 1:13:03 The Dust of Better Days 1:12:12 The Kings of Colony 1:29:33 Outsource 1:33:57 I Swear 1:40:47 Jesse Jett and the Return of the Cursed Medallion 1:58:34 Apple Model III Slave Collar Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://indiemedia.today Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Left Stream Engineer: Indie Left Artwork: BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production

