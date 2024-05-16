Halfway to The Blacksite: American Tradition #33

Originally Streamed LIVE December 5, 2023

Join us for a pre-holiday show as Jesse gives us a progress report on the new album, scheduled for Christmas Day. He’ll read a new piece just added to it, and debut a new finished track. All while fighting off a pretty rough cold...

