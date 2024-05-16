INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
Halfway to The Blacksite: American Tradition #33
0:00
-1:00:11

Halfway to The Blacksite: American Tradition #33

IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
May 16, 2024

Originally Streamed LIVE December 5, 2023

Also Found Here:

Join us for a pre-holiday show as Jesse gives us a progress report on the new album, scheduled for Christmas Day. He’ll read a new piece just added to it, and debut a new finished track. All while fighting off a pretty rough cold...

Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562 Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6 Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft Substack: https://indiemediatoday.substack.com Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Stream Engineer: Indie Artwork: Indie & BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture