INN News #152 | REVOLUTION FROM SOIL, EROSION OF LAW, RWANDA TAKES MIGRANTS, CASH RUNNING OUT

A recording from IndieNews Network (INN)'s live video on 5/7/25
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
May 08, 2025

Thank you

Indie
,
Reef Breland
,
Oz
,
DŸŘÆŴŮŁF
,
7swordMary
for tuning into my live video! Join us later tonight for our next live video in the app (American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett).

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

  • Anti-Imperialism And Food Sovereignty In Burkina Faso

  • Is Israel’s Purpose To Destroy International Law?

  • Rwanda Talks With Trump Administration To Take Deported Migrants

  • Cash Is Disappearing In Gaza

Co-Hosts:
Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  Visual Opening Credits: Joe

    Joe

  Visual Closing Credits: BigMadCrab

    Mad Crab

  • Music: “U.S.” by Taso & DJ Joe Nice

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Donate To The Network:

Articles Referenced:

