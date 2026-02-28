Jesse Jett: Dealer's Choice, Round 4 | American Tradition #70

We’re back again! Jesse is off work for his birthday weekend, and joining Indie to throw down a spicy mixed bag of sonic snacks for collective feasting. That’s right, folks- IT’S DEALER’S CHOICE!!

Set List:

Rock & Roll Never Forgets (Bob Seger Cover)

Interrogation Blues

Home (what You’re Owed)

Love Your Prison

Sunday Morning #40

When The Party’s Over (Billie Eilish cover)

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

Stream Engineer: Indie

Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.