Jesse Jett: Dealer's Choice, Round 4 | American Tradition #70

A recording from Indie's livestream, recorded February 26, 2026
Feb 28, 2026

We’re back again! Jesse is off work for his birthday weekend, and joining Indie to throw down a spicy mixed bag of sonic snacks for collective feasting. That’s right, folks- IT’S DEALER’S CHOICE!!

Set List:

  • Rock & Roll Never Forgets (Bob Seger Cover)

  • Interrogation Blues

  • Home (what You’re Owed)

  • Love Your Prison

  • Sunday Morning #40

  • When The Party’s Over (Billie Eilish cover)

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

