Jesse Jett: Dealer's Choice, Round 4 | American Tradition #70

We’re back again! Jesse is off work for his birthday weekend, and joining Indie to throw down a spicy mixed bag of sonic snacks for collective feasting. That’s right, folks- IT’S DEALER’S CHOICE!!
Set List:
Rock & Roll Never Forgets (Bob Seger Cover)
Interrogation Blues
Home (what You’re Owed)
Love Your Prison
Sunday Morning #40
When The Party’s Over (Billie Eilish cover)
Also Available at:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v76big8-jesse-jett-dealers-choice-round-4-american-tradition-70-getindienews-jesse-.html
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4ljuzJQocc
Odysee: https://odysee.com/Jesse-Jett--Dealer%27s-Choice-Round-4---American-Tradition--70--GetIndieNews--Jesse_Jett:4d433ce479ecec37096c2f063676cba548e05a1b
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
