Jesse Jett: 'The Coming of Spring' - Perennial Edition Listening Party | American Tradition Ep15

Originally Recorded Nov 23, 2022

Join us for an epic journey through the re-recorded ‘Perennial Edition’ of Jesse’s first spoken-word record, ‘The Coming Of Spring’, with two bonus tracks: ‘American Desires’, and ‘Reade, Between The Lines’. Elon, Bezos, and everyone else fattening themselves on our suffering will be systematically dissected and defamed. With words.

Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews https://linktr.ee/indleft or at http://independentleft.media Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: http://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Left Stream Engineer: Indie Left Artwork: BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production