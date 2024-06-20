La Morte Boheme & Other Tales: American Tradition #38

Bohemian Grove! Everyone is BUZZING about the hottest hangout for the very wealthiest of America’s in-crowd! Swanky Politicians, World-Class Athletes, & the most elite names in the entertainment biz ALL gather HERE for the ritziest parties you can imagine. From the flashy cuisine to the truly unforgettable performance art, join us for an in-depth look at ‘La Morte Boheme’, among other pieces. This is American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562 Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6 Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Stream Engineer: Indie Artwork: BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production
American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
