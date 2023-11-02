INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
Listening Party Part II: The Grift Home Companion | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep. 7 | @GetIndieNews
Listening Party Part II: The Grift Home Companion | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep. 7 | @GetIndieNews

Nov 02, 2023

Originally recorded July 26, 2022 on INN

Join us as we take a trip through the spoken-word album, `The Grift Home Companion` in it`s entirety, with lyric breakdown, and any relevant Easter eggs. Listen/Download/Support: https://jessejett.bandcamp.com/album/the-grift-home-companion Track List: 1. Fuck Me, Where’d My Apes Go? 04:41 2. Shepherd Of Hopes 03:57 3. Two & Twenty 04:53 4. Hello, Somebody 02:37 5. Obit 04:07 6. Kent State: Engage 03:09 7. Communism: Taylor’s Version 04:18 8. Met Gala Airstrike 02:44 9. Half Dollar 04:09 Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Independent Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jetthttps://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNewshttps://linktr.ee/indleft or at https://indieleft.media Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://inn.networkhttps://twitter.com/getindienews

