Listening Party Part II: The Grift Home Companion | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett Ep. 7 | @GetIndieNews

Originally recorded July 26, 2022 on INN
Join us as we take a trip through the spoken-word album, `The Grift Home Companion` in it`s entirety, with lyric breakdown, and any relevant Easter eggs. Track List: 1. Fuck Me, Where'd My Apes Go? 04:41 2. Shepherd Of Hopes 03:57 3. Two & Twenty 04:53 4. Hello, Somebody 02:37 5. Obit 04:07 6. Kent State: Engage 03:09 7. Communism: Taylor's Version 04:18 8. Met Gala Airstrike 02:44 9. Half Dollar 04:09 Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Independent Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms.