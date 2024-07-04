INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
Over The Hill To Die On | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #40
0:00
-1:36:41

Over The Hill To Die On | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #40

IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
Jul 04, 2024

Originally livestreamed & recorded April 30, 2024

Join us as we celebrate 40 episodes of Youtube’s Favorite Show To Throttle On Tuesday Night: American Tradition! Our usual eclectic mix awaits, along with the debut of a brand-new spoken-word piece, the first confirmed for the (as yet untitled) next album! - Kent State: Engage - American Heritage - Communism: Taylor's Version - Fuck Me Where'd My Apes Go - McDraft Is Back - Home (What You're Owed) - Strawberry Fields Forever American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts!

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562 Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on

INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Stream Engineer: Indie Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & Cynic An Indie News Network Production

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture