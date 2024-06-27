Originally livestreamed & recorded April 9, 2024
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4ohw66-proof-of-life-american-tradition-w-jesse-jett-39-jesse-jett-getindienews.html
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/47439
American Tradition returns for a proof-of-life episode, with performances spanning nearly every album, and a concept-reveal for the next record Set list: Aetna Demigod The Great Experiment (alt guitar) Song for John Buying the Theft (alt guitar) Home (What You’re Owed) Obit Mark IV Geranium LIVE from the Hall of the Undead Back the Other Way The Geiger Age Valerie by Amy Winehouse (cover) Rock Steady by The Whispers (cover) I Keep Forgetting (partial) Days Go By by Dirty Vegas (cover) The Kings of Colony American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat.
American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN:
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
Follow Indie:
All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
An Indie News Network Production