Proof of Life | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #39
Proof of Life | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #39

Jun 27, 2024

Originally livestreamed & recorded April 9, 2024

American Tradition returns for a proof-of-life episode, with performances spanning nearly every album, and a concept-reveal for the next record Set list: Aetna Demigod The Great Experiment (alt guitar) Song for John Buying the Theft (alt guitar) Home (What You’re Owed) Obit Mark IV Geranium LIVE from the Hall of the Undead Back the Other Way The Geiger Age Valerie by Amy Winehouse (cover) Rock Steady by The Whispers (cover) I Keep Forgetting (partial) Days Go By by Dirty Vegas (cover) The Kings of Colony American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat.

