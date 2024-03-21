INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Seusstallica | American Tradition #25
Seusstallica | American Tradition #25

Mar 21, 2024

Originally Livestreamed July 11, 2023

You can’t think of Dr. Seuss without thinking about Metallica. The two are like beans and potato salad; each woefully incomplete without the other. Tonight, we present them side-by-side, the way nature intended, on a very special episode of ‘American Tradition’ Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://indiemedia.today Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Left Stream Engineer: Indie Left Artwork: BigMadCrab Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production

