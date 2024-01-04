The 1st Annual American Tradition Holiday Debacle | American Tradition #16

Originally Recorded December 20, 2022
Join Indie & Jesse for the holiday variety show you didn’t ask for, but can’t turn down without pooping the party. Songs, stories, assorted cheer, and no more than 5 minutes of politics. It’s a miracle in the loosest sense of the word! Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews https://linktr.ee/indleft or at https://indieleft.news Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Left Stream Engineer: Indie Left Artwork: BigMadCrab/CynicLgrrl Technical Consultant: Reef Breland An Indie News Network Production