The American Tradition Wartime Gala Spectacular | #13 Jesse Jett @GetIndieNews @jesse_jett @IndLeftNews
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
Dec 14, 2023

Originally recorded Oct 25, 2022

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/24539

Odysee: https://odysee.com/american-tradition-jesse-jett-ep-13-10252022-inn-indieleftnews:373e35e9a029e62e7e52ffaff62a4eb46e08cd9e

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1pwlqz-the-american-tradition-wartime-gala-spectacular-jesse-jett-getindienews-jes.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-BmU0ss84A

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/908251316810811

Join us as we ring in the new war with an eclectic mix of rare originals, and, as always, a few surprises. Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work:  @JesseJettMusic  https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie  @indleftnews  https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews https://linktr.ee/indleft or at http://independentleft.media Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: http://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews

