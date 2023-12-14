The American Tradition Wartime Gala Spectacular | #13 Jesse Jett @GetIndieNews @jesse_jett @IndLeftNews

Originally recorded Oct 25, 2022
Join us as we ring in the new war with an eclectic mix of rare originals, and, as always, a few surprises. Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left News and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms. Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work: @JesseJettMusic https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie @indleftnews https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews https://linktr.ee/indleft or at http://independentleft.media Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: http://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews