American Tradition with Jesse Jett, exclusively on Indie News Network
The #AmericanTradition Variety Hour Of Horrors: American Tradition #31
May 02, 2024

Originally streamed LIVE & recorded October 24, 2023

A costumed spook-tacular edition of everyone’s favorite show about war crimes, and the soulless politicians that make them possible! Songs, stories, poems, and Jesse in a Viking costume. You’re welcome. <3

Set List:

  1. Things Behind The Sun

  2. Watching the Detectives

  3. Ode to Billy Joe

  4. Black

  5. The Mariner’s Revenge Song

  6. Better the (CENSORED) You Know [Debut]

Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms.

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie 

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: Indie & BigMadCrab

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • An Indie News Network Production

