The #AmericanTradition Variety Hour Of Horrors: American Tradition #31

Originally streamed LIVE & recorded October 24, 2023

Also found here:

A costumed spook-tacular edition of everyone’s favorite show about war crimes, and the soulless politicians that make them possible! Songs, stories, poems, and Jesse in a Viking costume. You’re welcome. <3

Set List:

Things Behind The Sun Watching the Detectives Ode to Billy Joe Black The Mariner’s Revenge Song Better the (CENSORED) You Know [Debut]

Welcome to American Tradition, an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical & writing talent. Co-host Indie from Indie Left Media and Indie News Network will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. Jesse is our musical director at INN and the source of many of Indie`s earworms.

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clups/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD



Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp for this album, and all his work:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits: