The Election Variant: 4 Years of ‘The Virus' | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #42

Originally livestreamed & recorded June 4, 2024 & re-aired June 7
Although we'd really like to have this be an episode where we just foam at the mouth about Israel and call it "Jesse Tears His Teeth Out: Part One," we'd like to keep our YouTube Channel. In light of that, 'The Virus' - Jesse's 1st album, recorded during "COVID lockdown" in 2020, turns 4 on Thursday, so we're doing a timeline walkthrough of the songs on it, complete with acoustic versions of all the bangers. Hooky Song for John Through the Eyes Militia Intent Look, Fat Complicit Milano Town Hall (w/ Indie cameos) American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat.