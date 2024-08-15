INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

The Election Variant: Stage 2 - Blue Edition | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #43
Aug 15, 2024

Originally livestreamed & recorded June 18, 2024

We're taking another jab at 'The Virus' with another Variant - Stage 2 of American Tradition. Listen to Jesse's heart swell with pride over the songs he wrote! You'll love it so much, your heart will just explode!* ‘The Virus’ is a 24-track album released at the end of May 2020 - after 2+ months of “lockdown” - download it all here: https://jessejett.bandcamp.com/album/the-virus American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-host Indie will help break the lyrics down & engage with chat. *your heart will not explode American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562 Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6 Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp: https://twitter.com/@jesse_jett https://jessejett.bandcamp.com Follow Indie: https://twitter.com/@IndLeftNews All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: https://indienews.network https://twitter.com/getindienews Credits: Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Stream Engineer: Indie Artwork: CynicLgrrl, BigMadCrab & Indie Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl An Indie News Network Production

